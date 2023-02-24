Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Holdings Raised by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,850 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.13% of Pathfinder Acquisition worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pathfinder Acquisition by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $232,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Pathfinder Acquisition Trading Down 18.8 %

Shares of PFDR stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Pathfinder Acquisition Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.