Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004301 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $873.17 million and $2.19 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000608 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00012533 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000145 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.