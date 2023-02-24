Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

