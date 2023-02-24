PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC reduced its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,976 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 327,977 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 44.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,836 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Insider Activity

PDC Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $149,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,409,388.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,556 shares in the company, valued at $27,409,388.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $75,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,179.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,569,585. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.