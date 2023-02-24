PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 46.24%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDC Energy Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Mizuho started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $75,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,179.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,409,388.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $75,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,179.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,569,585 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,153,707 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $136,717,000 after buying an additional 78,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $118,478,000 after buying an additional 200,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after buying an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

