PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is Vienna Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Vienna Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises 4.4% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 196.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PDD from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. 4,945,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,061,176. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.73.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

