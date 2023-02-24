PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,277,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,035,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,408,000 after purchasing an additional 168,251 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

