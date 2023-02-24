PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,793 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FIGS by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,213,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after purchasing an additional 929,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FIGS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after buying an additional 538,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FIGS by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,045,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in FIGS by 20.4% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,486,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in FIGS by 78.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after buying an additional 1,146,907 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on FIGS to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

Shares of FIGS opened at $8.86 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.67.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

