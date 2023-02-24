PDT Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 83.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 171,256 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 4.0 %

GM stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

