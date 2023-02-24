PDT Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Range Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $37.44.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

