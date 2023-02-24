PDT Partners LLC Lowers Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 133,961 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 28.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,945,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,025,000 after buying an additional 432,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 70.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,534,000 after buying an additional 744,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNX. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

