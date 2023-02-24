PDT Partners LLC Purchases 13,502 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 951.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after buying an additional 1,317,332 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 74.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 795,307 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth about $9,945,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 97.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 454,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 96.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 511,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 251,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

HLF stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $37.39.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sophie L’helias purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at $332,328.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Sophie L’helias bought 8,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,359.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,675 shares of company stock worth $498,106 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLF. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

