PDT Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,762 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.53 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.61.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

