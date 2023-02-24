PDT Partners LLC Sells 6,398 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABG stock opened at $229.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.77 and a 200-day moving average of $179.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $243,012.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $6,775,133 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

