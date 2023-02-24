PDT Partners LLC Sells 69,263 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,263 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 3,322,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,525,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,367,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,825 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,233,175 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

