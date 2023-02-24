PDT Partners LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 148,614 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 63.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYCR opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,260.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 6,002,655 shares of company stock valued at $170,763,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYCR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

