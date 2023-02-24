Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52), RTT News reports. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its Q1 guidance to $0.06-0.10 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.06-$0.10 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several brokerages have commented on PEB. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

