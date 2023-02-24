Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 5,750 ($69.24) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.23) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($65.03) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($74.66) to GBX 6,000 ($72.25) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($66.47) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($66.84) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,750 ($69.24).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 5,534 ($66.64) on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,174 ($50.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,796 ($69.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,809.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,323.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,921.62.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,329.95%.

In other news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($66.49), for a total transaction of £1,164,599.74 ($1,402,456.33). Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

