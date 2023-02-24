Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 7,727 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 360.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BAB opened at $26.40 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.