Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in NVR by 250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NVR by 36.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,927 shares of company stock worth $20,690,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,129.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,500.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,942.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,508.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $89.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

