Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,657 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 2.0 %

American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,587.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

