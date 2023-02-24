Pentwater Capital Management LP Acquires 962,500 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 405.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 962,500 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 1.38% of iStar worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iStar by 1,428.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iStar by 7,576.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in iStar by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iStar by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. 67,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $666.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAR. StockNews.com upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

