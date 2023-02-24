Pentwater Capital Management LP Buys 185,700 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 575,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after buying an additional 1,166,367 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TELA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,969. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $199.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37.

TELA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

