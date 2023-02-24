Pentwater Capital Management LP Has $28 Million Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Pentwater Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,129 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 0.49% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $27,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 203,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 26.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 248,902 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 62.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 65,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,257 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 23.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 110,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 437,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FYBR traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 801,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

