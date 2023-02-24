Pentwater Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466,824 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned about 1.91% of Renalytix worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Renalytix by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Renalytix by 22.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Renalytix by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Renalytix by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Renalytix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Renalytix Stock Down 1.4 %

RNLX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,169. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Renalytix Plc has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 184.06% and a negative net margin of 1,694.50%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Renalytix Plc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renalytix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.