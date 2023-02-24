Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFIS opened at $50.30 on Monday. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $360.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 30.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.