Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its Q earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.63-$1.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PRDO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.59. 499,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $176.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 97,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

