Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.20

Shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 102482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Get Peridot Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 814,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 254,867 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 158,706 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.