Peter Butterfield Sells 7,862 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $189,316.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,468.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 27th, Peter Butterfield sold 10,110 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $273,071.10.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $204,805.10.
Flywire Price Performance
Shares of FLYW traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 669,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,061. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Trading of Flywire
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
