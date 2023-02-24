Peter Butterfield Sells 7,862 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $189,316.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,468.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Peter Butterfield sold 10,110 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $273,071.10.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $204,805.10.

Shares of FLYW traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 669,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,061. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 624,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after buying an additional 653,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after buying an additional 1,358,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

