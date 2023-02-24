Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $41.70. 5,912,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,171,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $234.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

