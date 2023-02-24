PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. PG&E updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS.

PG&E Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,871,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PG&E has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in PG&E by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PG&E by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PG&E by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,107,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,872,000 after purchasing an additional 535,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,847,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

