PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. PG&E also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS.

PCG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.28. 20,594,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,143,146. PG&E has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.44.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PG&E by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 86.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 190.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

