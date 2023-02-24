PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.19-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

PG&E Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. 14,583,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,161,066. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. PG&E has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Insider Activity

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth $230,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in PG&E by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

