Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Acquires 10,000 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $297,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,720.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 7th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 2,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $72,300.00.
- On Monday, December 19th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 3,435 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.44 per share, with a total value of $104,561.40.
- On Monday, December 12th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 225 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,959.25.
- On Thursday, December 8th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 721 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $22,567.30.
NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.91. 95,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,252. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $455.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.43. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $54.54.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
