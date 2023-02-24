Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

