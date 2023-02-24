Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 2,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Phunware Stock Down 8.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.
