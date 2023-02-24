Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Trading Down 1.8%

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.93. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Piaggio & C. from $3.40 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Piaggio & C. Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.82.

About Piaggio & C.

Piaggio & C SpA engages in the manufacturer and marketing of two wheel motor vehicles. It offers scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds marketed under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas; India; and Asia Pacific 2W.

Further Reading

