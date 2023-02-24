PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,159,439 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 508,513 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $5.00.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHK. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.