PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,159,439 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 508,513 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $5.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%.
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
