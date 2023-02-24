Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes accounts for 1.3% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

HHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

HHC stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.45. 54,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,200. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 1,560,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,214,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,180,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,625,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

