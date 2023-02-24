Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $26,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,227 shares of company stock worth $4,685,731 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.90. 460,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,295. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.