Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,875 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Shell comprises 0.9% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 130.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.25) to GBX 2,987 ($35.97) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.92) to GBX 2,950 ($35.53) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,528.38.

SHEL stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

