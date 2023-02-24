Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $138.90. 1,809,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,916,568. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $327.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.