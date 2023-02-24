Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $199.73

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $199.73 and last traded at $201.32, with a volume of 2081162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

