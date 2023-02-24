Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,359 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 189.1% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,421 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PXD opened at $205.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $200.09 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

