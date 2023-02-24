Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $204.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $200.09 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

