Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTXGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

GRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Galera Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GRTX stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

Institutional Trading of Galera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

