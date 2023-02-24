Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

GRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Galera Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GRTX stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

Institutional Trading of Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Further Reading

