Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
GRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Galera Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of GRTX stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.
Institutional Trading of Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.