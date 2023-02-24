Piper Sandler Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $510.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $459.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.44.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $421.87. 1,693,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,097. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.87. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71. The company has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after acquiring an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

