Piper Sandler Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $510.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $459.00 to $510.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.44.
Intuit Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of INTU stock traded up $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $421.87. 1,693,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,097. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.87. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71. The company has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after acquiring an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
