Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $78.78 million and approximately $104,382.58 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00195655 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00074227 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00053735 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001823 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

