Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,139. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 10,773 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $68,408.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,672 shares in the company, valued at $874,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $30,718.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 327,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 10,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $68,408.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,672 shares in the company, valued at $874,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,647 shares of company stock valued at $620,216 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $1,959,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $1,935,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 914.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,090,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,616 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.