PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading Down 7.9%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 98,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 213,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $501.34 million, a PE ratio of -27.36, a PEG ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

About PLAYSTUDIOS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

